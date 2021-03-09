March 2021 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

13+27

HORSING AROUND

Take a guided trail ride on a horse at the Farr Park Equestrian Center. It’s open to those with or without riding experience, and it’s a great way to feel at one with nature. brec.org

18

HOPPING ALONG

The Easter Bunny is coming soon, and that means it’s time to start prepping baskets for your little ones. Join local gift shop Le Mercantile de Louisiane for its Easter Cookie Decorating Event, where supplies for your delicious cookies will be provided. lemercantiledelouisiane.com

20

A CARROT A DAY

Easter just got tastier. The Louisiana Culinary Institute hosts a leisure class with a lesson from Chef Jeanne Mancuso on how to make Easter Bunny Carrot Cake. lci.edu

On the Road

504

ALL MONTH: Crescent City Farmers Market, crescentcityfarmersmarket.org

March 24-28: Virtual Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, tennesseewilliams.net

337

March 6: Lafayette Azalea Trail Trolley Rides, azaleatrail.org

March 13: Second Saturday Artwalk, Find the event on Facebook

ALSO THIS MONTH

All Month

Spooky season is always in session in Baton Rouge. Join the Baton Rouge Haunted Adventure tour, hosted by Red Stick Adventures, for haunting tales of the historic Capital City and a “ghost hunt” while using real paranormal investigation equipment. Book your tour at redstickadventures.com/haunted-tour.

March 1

Curious about the history of the Briarwood Nature Preserve? Join the Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens for its Reflections in the Garden “lunch and learn” livestream to learn from Rick Johnson, a curator at the preserve. Find the event on Facebook

March 6 + 7

Make the trip to the Louisiana Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds as it hosts the Shamrock Run 2021, or participate virtually here in Baton Rouge. You can choose from a 5K, 10K, 1-mile run, virtual 5K or a virtual 10K. All proceeds go toward nonprofits in the area. Find the event on Facebook

March 13

Think of it like Jack trading his cow for beans—but better. Head to the spring 2021 Mid City Seed and Plant Swap, where you can bring your cuttings, seedlings and seeds, and bond with fellow Baton Rouge gardeners. The event is at the Holy Cross Anglican Church. Find the event on Facebook

March 20

The Third Street Songwriters Festival is back as a one-day live event. Budding songwriters will showcase their talent, and there will also be sessions on how to develop songwriting skills, produce hits and more. Find the latest info at thirdstreetsongwritersfestival.com

March 20

Bring the whole family for a run at the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Amazing Half Marathon. There are also kids’ mini-marathons, including a 5K and half marathon. amazinghalf.com

This article was originally published in the March 2021 issue of 225 Magazine.