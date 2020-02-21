March 2020 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

March 4

Besides finding your inner zen, be sure to pick up a cold beer and some treats during Yoga on the Lawn at Tin Roof Brewing Co. tinroofbeer.com

March 8

• LOL with Martin Lawrence during his LIT AF comedy tour with DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Bruce Bruce and Benji Brown at the Raising Cane’s Center. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

• Crawfish season is here. Head over to Perkins Rowe for Crawfête, where you can feast on boiled crawfish and gourmet crawfish dishes from local chefs and restaurants. Vote for your favorites to help determine who gets the 2020 People’s Choice awards at this Baton Rouge Epicurean Society event. bresbr.org

March 12

Port Allen hosts the three-day 19th Annual Lagniappe Dulcimer Fete, celebrating mountain and hammered dulcimer and related acoustic instruments. Other featured fun includes bird watching and flat foot dancing workshops. dulcimerevents.com

March 14

• Calling all future engineers! Join the Louisiana Art & Science Museum for Engineering Day 2020. Bring your kids to more than 30 interactive stations at the all-ages event. lasm.org

• Arguably Baton Rouge’s biggest parade, the 35th annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade rolls through the Garden District and the Perkins Road Overpass area. Get there early to claim a spot for you and your fam. Don’t forget to wear green! wearinofthegreen.com

• The Harlem Globetrotters bring the Pushing the Limits World Tour to the Raising Cane’s River Center, full of record-smashing basketball stunts and dunks. VIP tickets afford guests the opportunity to meet the players. harlemglobetrotters.com

March 21

• Celebrate India’s Festival of Colors, Holi, downtown. The family-friendly event will have plenty of food, drinks and colored powder at Repentance Park. Find the event on Facebook

• Have a laughable time at Center Stage Comedy’s The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival. Comedians DC Young Fly, Kountry Wayne, Jess Hilarious, Earthquake and Mike Epps will perform for crowds at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. fabulouslyfunny.com

• The Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Touch A Truck 2020 offers an up-close experience for families to learn about and explore their favorite trucks, vehicles, heavy equipment and more at BREC’s Fairgrounds at Airline Highway Park. juniorleaguebr.org/touch-a-truck

March 22

Comedian and Netflix star Gabriel Iglesias brings hilarity to the Raising Cane’s River Center stage. fluffyguy.com

March 28

• In the mood to wine down? Head over to BREC’s Magnolia Mound for Wine Walk @ The Mound, where you can indulge in the historic site and sample some wines. brec.org

• Zapp’s International Beerfest showcases more than 200 types of domestic, foreign, homebrewed beer and more on the grounds of the LSU Rural Life Museum. Don’t worry, Zapp’s potato chips will be in supply—and plenty of non-alcoholic beverages, too. Turn to page 16 to read more. Find the event on Facebook

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

UNTIL MARCH 15

Watch Theatre Baton Rouge’s hilarious rendition of The Fox on the Fairway. It tells the story of a private country club filled with romance and shenanigans that recalls the Marx Brothers’ classic about man’s relationship with golf. theatrebr.org

MARCH 7

The Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert Series will feature country superstar Trisha Yearwood with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra featuring her music from the ’90s to now. brso.org

MARCH 19

Jazzmeia Horn, 2015 winner of the Thelonius Monk International Vocal Jazz Competition and 2013 Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition, will perform at the Manship Theatre for the Arts Council’s River City Jazz Masters Series. manshiptheatre.org

MARCH 23

Head to the Crowne Plaza Executive Center for a themed luncheon with Opéra Louisiane general director Leanne Clement. The event will feature a 30-minute concert by a guest artist. operalouisiane.com

MARCH 26

Learn all about the ancient Japanese art of drumming when TAO performs its DRUM TAO 2020 at Manship Theatre. Admire the extravagant costumes and choreography during the high-energy production. manshiptheatre.org

MARCH 29

Combine two of the best things: dogs and art! Art Unleashed, hosted by BREC and BREC Dog Parks, raises awareness for local dog shelters and art, and BREC’s community parks. brec.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

MARCH 6

The groovy New Orleans band Jank Setup takes over Mid City Ballroom along with local party-ready acts _thesmoothcat and Alabaster Stag. midcityballroom.com

MARCH 7

The Texas Club is hosting Louisiana Hall of Famer the Chase Tyler Band with Bulletproof. thetexasclub.com

MARCH 14

Head over to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge to hear the rock, rhythm and blues, jazz and gospel sounds of the Marshall Tucker Band. lbatonrouge.com

MARCH 15

Listen to Texas native Jamie Lin Wilson and New Orleans native Shawn Williams sing at Dyson House Listening Room’s newest show at Zeeland Street. dysonhouselr.com

MARCH 20

• Jess Joy, formerly of the Baton Rouge-originating art-pop band Moon Honey, shows the local crowd what she’s been up to in L.A. during a Mid City Ballroom concert. midcityballroom.com

• L’Auberge will host the 1993 multi-platinum band FUEL, and you can look forward to hearing its hit single “Shimmer.” lbatonrouge.com

• The ’90s rock favorite Blues Traveler takes the stage at the Varsity Theatre to give you a run-around. The band is on tour supporting a new album, Hurry Up & Hang Around. varsitytheatre.com

MARCH 20-22

Meet local, regional and national songwriters at the Third Street Songwriter’s Festival. If you’re an aspiring songwriter, this event is perfect for you, but even if you’re not, you can just hang out and listen to plenty of live and original music in downtown Baton Rouge. thirdstreetsongwritersfestival.com

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

ALL MONTH: St. Patrick’s Day parades, stpatricksdayneworleans.com

MARCH 17: Mean Girls, saengernola.com

MARCH 20: BUKU Music + Art Project 2020, thebukuproject.com

LAFAYETTE

MARCH 5: Jason Aldean: We Back Tour, cajundome.com

MARCH 14: KISS: End of the Road World Tour, cajundome.com

MARCH 21: Toughest Monster Truck Tour, toughestmonstertrucks.com