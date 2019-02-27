March 2019 Calendar of Events

March 1-2
Mardi gras finale
Catch the Krewe of Southdowns parade when it rolls at 7 p.m. March 1, the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade when it rolls through downtown at noon March 2, and the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras festival downtown
March 2. Find route maps and more here.
March 10
Have a puuuuuurrfect Sunday with the annual Cat Video Fest at Manship Theatre hosted by Cat Haven Baton Rouge. Settle in for an afternoon of the web’s best cat videos. manshiptheatre.org
March 12
The LSU Museum of Art hosts the Art & Alzheimer’s Art Tour with Laura Larson. The show is designed for those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. lsumoa.org
March 13
Say goodbye to one of Tyler Perry’s greatest creations when Madea’s Farewell Tour travels to the Raising Cane’s River Center. With the last of the Madea films being released on March 1, this is your last chance to see the beloved character. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
March 16
Going green
Pregame the St. Patty’s parade with the Wearin’ of the Green 5K Shamrock Run, beginning at 8 a.m. The course starts and ends on Perkins Road, and is sure to be a load of fitness fun. The parade immediately follows. Come ready for a day of food, drinks and A LOT of green. wearinofthegreen.com
March 23
Let’s talk
TEDxLSU holds its seventh annual conference at the LSU Union Theatre. Listen to presentations on mass-produced clothing, dinosaurs, postpartum care and more by local experts. tedxlsu.com
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum and the LSU College of Engineering are teaming up to celebrate Engineering Day 2019. The museum will host the interactive event featuring exhibits on robotics, bridge building, 3D printing, electricity and solar-powered cars. lasm.org
March 24
Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a Hindu festival celebrating friends, family and the spring season. Enjoy the celebration at the Galvez Plaza with music, food, drinks and lots of vibrant-colored powder. brac.org/venue/galvez-plaza
March 26
American Girl Live brings a night full of friendship and fun to the Raising Cane’s River Center. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
March 30
Drinking buddies
Sip on more than 200 beers, ales and homebrews at the 15th annual Zapp’s International Beerfest. The event benefits the LSU Rural Life Museum. lsu.edu/rurallife
The annual Louisiana Queer Conference rounds out the month at the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business Complex. The event provides leadership development, networking and support to LGBTQ individuals. Find the event on Facebook
On the road
NEW ORLEANS
March 12-31
Hamilton, saengernola.com
March 14
Top Taco Fest, toptaconola.com
March 22-23
BUKU Music + Art Project 2019, thebukuproject.com
March 26
Hozier, fillmorenola.com
LAFAYETTE
March 2
Shadows Arts and Crafts Fair
March 9
Annual Classic Car Cruise and Bike Ride, azaleatrail.org
March 16-17
Louisiana Comic Con, louisianacomiccon.com
March 16
Patty in the Parc 2019, find the event on Facebook
March 18-19
The Price is Right Live!, heymanncenter.com
ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS
March 4-28
Chao Ding’s latest exhibit, “Insignificant and Significant,” will be on display at the Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery, with a reception March 8. artsbr.org
Starting March 8
The exhibition “Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens” begins at the LSU Museum of Art March 8 with an opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. the night before. The reception features a lecture from Scott A. Schweigert, the exhibit curator from the Reading Public Museum. The LSU Museum will also host a figure drawing class with pastels inspired by the collection March 14. The exhibition runs through June 9. Find more information at lsumoa.org.
March 13
The “First Wednesday” opening reception at Baton Rouge Gallery becomes a “Second Wednesday” event this month due to the Mardi Gras holiday. The free reception celebrates the March exhibition of works by artist members Christopher Brumfield, Paul Dean, Leslie Elliottsmith and Tom Richard. batonrougegallery.org
March 15
Chris Botti performs with the Baton Rouge Symphony at the Baton Rouge River Center. Botti is a Grammy-winning trumpeter and composer who has received global praise for his work. brso.org
March 21
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum hosts an Art After Hours panel discussion about property rights for the works of artists and photographers. Inspired by the museum’s ongoing exhibit of works by Vivian Maier—whose stunning photographs were found after her death—the panel will feature LSU law and art professors. lasm.org
March 22
Of Moving Colors brings back its unique dance event, “Tell Me More,” which tasks local leaders with helping create the choreography for the Manship Theater performance. This year, the show features Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, former NBA player Tyrus Thomas, Ochsner physician Kate Freeman and others. ofmovingcolors.org
March 23
The No Man’s Land Film Festival comes to Baton Rouge, screening inspiring adventure films focused on women at UpTown Climbing in celebration of International Women’s Month. The event will also include a panel discussion. uptownclimbing.com and nomanslandfilmfestival.org
March 25-26
Evidence, a New York dance company led by Ronald K. Brown, performs at the Manship Theatre. Its traveling show fuses modern dance with West African rhythms. manshiptheatre.org
March 27
The LSU Union Theatre will be showing Same God. The film follows Dr. Larycia Hawkins, a professor at an evangelical Christian university who began wearing a hijab in solidarity with Muslim women, and the nationwide response that followed. uniontheatre.lsu.edu
March 30
Monthly art market Mid City Rising returns with music, food, art vendors and more at Create Studios, 546 Bienville St. midcityrisingbr.com
MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS
March 1
Simon Lott, a drummer originally from Louisiana, and his trio perform at Chorum Hall. Lott specializes in instrumental jazz and experimental sounds. chorumhall.com
3 Doors Down will play its Acoustic Back Porch Jam show, representing some of its alt-rock favorites with a twist, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. lbatonrouge.com
March 6
Baton Rouge native rocker Jason Martin and special guests The Hitchhiker and David Borné perform at Varsity Theatre. varsitytheatre.com
March 7
Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter John Fullbright plays at the Red Dragon Listening Room. reddragonlr.com
March 9
MercyMe, a contemporary Christian group known for its worldwide hit “I Can Only Imagine,” is coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center as part of a tour with Crowder and Micah Tyler. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
March 10
Country music star Gretchen Peters takes the stage at Red Dragon Listening Room. reddragonlr.com
March 15
Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, nominated for Song of the Year and Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammys thanks to her hit “Issues,” performs at the Varsity Theatre. varsitytheatre.com
March 16
Three Dog Night, known for classics like “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” and “Joy to the World,” will perform at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. lbatonrouge.com
The second annual Boosie Bash will be held at the F. G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University, featuring artists like Boosie Badazz, Lil Blurry and Webbie. Find the event on Facebook.
March 21
Muddfest brings a night of headbanging and hard rock to the Raising Cane’s River Center. Bands like Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric take the stage. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
March 22
Baton Rouge metal band Glacial Coffin will play its first show at Mid City Ballroom. You might recognize its members from other metal bands like Megawitch, The Axes of Evil and Vatic Decryption. midcityballroom.com
