March 2019 Calendar of Events

March 1-2

Mardi gras finale

Catch the Krewe of Southdowns parade when it rolls at 7 p.m. March 1, the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade when it rolls through downtown at noon March 2, and the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras festival downtown

March 2. Find route maps and more here.

March 10

Have a puuuuuurrfect Sunday with the annual Cat Video Fest at Manship Theatre hosted by Cat Haven Baton Rouge. Settle in for an afternoon of the web’s best cat videos. manshiptheatre.org

March 12

The LSU Museum of Art hosts the Art & Alzheimer’s Art Tour with Laura Larson. The show is designed for those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. lsumoa.org

March 13

Say goodbye to one of Tyler Perry’s greatest creations when Madea’s Farewell Tour travels to the Raising Cane’s River Center. With the last of the Madea films being released on March 1, this is your last chance to see the beloved character. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

March 16

Going green

Pregame the St. Patty’s parade with the Wearin’ of the Green 5K Shamrock Run, beginning at 8 a.m. The course starts and ends on Perkins Road, and is sure to be a load of fitness fun. The parade immediately follows. Come ready for a day of food, drinks and A LOT of green. wearinofthegreen.com

March 23

Let’s talk

TEDxLSU holds its seventh annual conference at the LSU Union Theatre. Listen to presentations on mass-produced clothing, dinosaurs, postpartum care and more by local experts. tedxlsu.com

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum and the LSU College of Engineering are teaming up to celebrate Engineering Day 2019. The museum will host the interactive event featuring exhibits on robotics, bridge building, 3D printing, electricity and solar-powered cars. lasm.org

March 24

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a Hindu festival celebrating friends, family and the spring season. Enjoy the celebration at the Galvez Plaza with music, food, drinks and lots of vibrant-colored powder. brac.org/venue/galvez-plaza

March 26

American Girl Live brings a night full of friendship and fun to the Raising Cane’s River Center. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

March 30

Drinking buddies

Sip on more than 200 beers, ales and homebrews at the 15th annual Zapp’s International Beerfest. The event benefits the LSU Rural Life Museum. lsu.edu/rurallife

The annual Louisiana Queer Conference rounds out the month at the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business Complex. The event provides leadership development, networking and support to LGBTQ individuals. Find the event on Facebook

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

March 12-31

Hamilton, saengernola.com

March 14

Top Taco Fest, toptaconola.com

March 22-23

BUKU Music + Art Project 2019, thebukuproject.com

March 26

Hozier, fillmorenola.com

LAFAYETTE

March 2

Shadows Arts and Crafts Fair

March 9

Annual Classic Car Cruise and Bike Ride, azaleatrail.org

March 16-17

Louisiana Comic Con, louisianacomiccon.com

March 16

Patty in the Parc 2019, find the event on Facebook

March 18-19

The Price is Right Live!, heymanncenter.com

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

March 4-28

Chao Ding’s latest exhibit, “Insignificant and Significant,” will be on display at the Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery, with a reception March 8. artsbr.org

Starting March 8

The exhibition “Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens” begins at the LSU Museum of Art March 8 with an opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. the night before. The reception features a lecture from Scott A. Schweigert, the exhibit curator from the Reading Public Museum. The LSU Museum will also host a figure drawing class with pastels inspired by the collection March 14. The exhibition runs through June 9. Find more information at lsumoa.org.

March 13

The “First Wednesday” opening reception at Baton Rouge Gallery becomes a “Second Wednesday” event this month due to the Mardi Gras holiday. The free reception celebrates the March exhibition of works by artist members Christopher Brumfield, Paul Dean, Leslie Elliottsmith and Tom Richard. batonrougegallery.org

March 15

Chris Botti performs with the Baton Rouge Symphony at the Baton Rouge River Center. Botti is a Grammy-winning trumpeter and composer who has received global praise for his work. brso.org

March 21

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum hosts an Art After Hours panel discussion about property rights for the works of artists and photographers. Inspired by the museum’s ongoing exhibit of works by Vivian Maier—whose stunning photographs were found after her death—the panel will feature LSU law and art professors. lasm.org

March 22

Of Moving Colors brings back its unique dance event, “Tell Me More,” which tasks local leaders with helping create the choreography for the Manship Theater performance. This year, the show features Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, former NBA player Tyrus Thomas, Ochsner physician Kate Freeman and others. ofmovingcolors.org

March 23

The No Man’s Land Film Festival comes to Baton Rouge, screening inspiring adventure films focused on women at UpTown Climbing in celebration of International Women’s Month. The event will also include a panel discussion. uptownclimbing.com and nomanslandfilmfestival.org

March 25-26

Evidence, a New York dance company led by Ronald K. Brown, performs at the Manship Theatre. Its traveling show fuses modern dance with West African rhythms. manshiptheatre.org

March 27

The LSU Union Theatre will be showing Same God. The film follows Dr. Larycia Hawkins, a professor at an evangelical Christian university who began wearing a hijab in solidarity with Muslim women, and the nationwide response that followed. uniontheatre.lsu.edu

March 30

Monthly art market Mid City Rising returns with music, food, art vendors and more at Create Studios, 546 Bienville St. midcityrisingbr.com

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

March 1

Simon Lott, a drummer originally from Louisiana, and his trio perform at Chorum Hall. Lott specializes in instrumental jazz and experimental sounds. chorumhall.com

3 Doors Down will play its Acoustic Back Porch Jam show, representing some of its alt-rock favorites with a twist, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. lbatonrouge.com

March 6

Baton Rouge native rocker Jason Martin and special guests The Hitchhiker and David Borné perform at Varsity Theatre. varsitytheatre.com

March 7

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter John Fullbright plays at the Red Dragon Listening Room. reddragonlr.com

March 9

MercyMe, a contemporary Christian group known for its worldwide hit “I Can Only Imagine,” is coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center as part of a tour with Crowder and Micah Tyler. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

March 10

Country music star Gretchen Peters takes the stage at Red Dragon Listening Room. reddragonlr.com

March 15

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, nominated for Song of the Year and Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammys thanks to her hit “Issues,” performs at the Varsity Theatre. varsitytheatre.com

March 16

Three Dog Night, known for classics like “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” and “Joy to the World,” will perform at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. lbatonrouge.com

The second annual Boosie Bash will be held at the F. G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University, featuring artists like Boosie Badazz, Lil Blurry and Webbie. Find the event on Facebook.

March 21

Muddfest brings a night of headbanging and hard rock to the Raising Cane’s River Center. Bands like Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric take the stage. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

March 22

Baton Rouge metal band Glacial Coffin will play its first show at Mid City Ballroom. You might recognize its members from other metal bands like Megawitch, The Axes of Evil and Vatic Decryption. midcityballroom.com