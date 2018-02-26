March 2018 calendar of events

March 1-3

MAKE SPACE ON YOUR BOOKSHELF

Peruse the donated novels, children’s books, travel reads, cookbooks, art books, music and more at the 2018 Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar. Books range from the everyday to the super rare, and with prices as low as 25 cents we’ll bet attendees will walk out with more than they can carry. 4-H Mini Barn at LSU, behind Parker Colosseum.

lib.lsu.edu

March 3

TEDxLSU 2018

What do a fish translator, a coastal storyteller and a tech guru have in common? They’re all presenting at the sixth installment of TEDxLSU. With speakers from the business, nonprofit, art, education and technology communities, this annual event always sparks learning, discussion and imagination. LSU Union Theater. 1-5 p.m. tedxlsu.edu

March 10

Robotics, solar-powered cars, 3-D printing, medical physics, nanoscience, chemistry and architecture: Find it all at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s fifth annual Engineering Day. In partnership with the LSU College of Engineering, the museum has built interactive presentations for all ages. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. lasm.org

March 10-11

Local merchants offer unique products and services at the second annual Mistletoe in March. Arrive early at the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel for a swag bag filled with coupons and samples. Tickets are $6 for anyone older than 12. mistletoemarketbr.com

March 11

THE EASTER BUNNY HOPS INTO TOWN

More than 6,000 stuffed eggs will be scattered across the lawn at BREC’s Independence Park for Red Stick Moms Blog’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt. Organizers from the blog and East Baton Rouge Parish Library have arranged stations with food from area restaurants and a visit from the big bunny himself. 1-3 p.m. batonrouge.citymomsblog.com

March 17

IT’S GREAT TO BE GREEN

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts Spring Green, a celebration of our green-colored animal friends and the environments that help them thrive. Special amphitheater events, games and crafts get the whole family involved with a zoo-wide seek-and-find for these green creatures. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. brzoo.org

DON WE NOW OUR GREEN APPAREL

Start St. Patrick’s Day the right way: with beads, green beer and arguably Baton Rouge’s biggest street party of the year. The 33rd Annual Wearin’ of the Green parade rolls through the Garden District, beginning at the intersection of Hundred Oaks Avenue and South Acadian Thruway at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to our 225 Dine and Best of 225 This Week e-newsletters for a full event guide. paradegroup.com

March 24

Support Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre at its annual block party fundraiser Dancin’ in the Streets at Perkins Rowe. The event features live music, food and drinks from local vendors and prizes from community partners. Tickets are $55 in advance and $65 at the door. batonrougeballet.org

March 24

Green thumbs unite! Louisiana Super Plants, perennials, succulents and many more will be up for grabs at the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association’s 21st Annual Plant Sale. Plant killers fear not; experts will be available for all questions and care tips. LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. mgplantsale.com

March 25

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hosts Pints for a Purpose at Tin Roof Brewing Co. The ’90s-themed event features a costume contest, cornhole tournament, live music, raffle, food and beer. 1-6 p.m. lls.org

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

March 8-11

Bourbon Festival, neworleansbourbonfestival.com

March 9-10

BUKU Music & Art Project, thebukuproject.com

March 17

Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade, irishchannelno.org

March 31

Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic 10k, ccc10k.com

LAFAYETTE

March 10

The first annual alternative rock Wilhelm Records Music Festival, feedandseedlafayette.com

March 16

ArTech Fusion 18 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, arts.louisiana.edu

March 17

Patty in the Parc at Parc International, find the event on Facebook

ARTS: BEST BETS



All month

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge hosts the new exhibition “Some Assembly Required” by Dean Dablow at The Firehouse Gallery, with an opening reception March 20, 6-8 p.m. artsbr.org

March 1

The Market at Circa 1857 and Yvette Marie’s host Champarty 2018, a bubbly-filled celebration of local art and music featuring more than 30 artists. themarketbr.com

March 2-3

New Venture Theatre presents Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, a children’s musical about celebrating individuality, inspired by the true events of the Little Rock Nine. $15 for kids and $20 for adults. newventuretheatre.org

March 4-29

Baton Rouge Gallery hosts a new exhibition with artwork from Kelly A. Mueller, Nonney Oddlokken and Jacqueline Dee Parker. First Wednesday opening reception will be Wednesday, March 7, 7-9 p.m. Articulate Artist Talk is Sunday, March 11, 4 p.m. batonrougegallery.org

March 9

Bustout Burlesque of New Orleans presents a night of dancers, singers, comedy and, of course, stripteases at Mid City Ballroom. 8:30 p.m. midcityballroom.com

March 9-25

Theatre Baton Rouge presents the Tony award-winning Cabaret. A sign language performance will be held March 18. $30 general admission and $19 for students. theatrebr.org

March 14-22

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens presents “Brush with Burden,” a collection of local multimedia artwork and photography. The exhibit is free and open to the public, while Don Taylor and Wes Kroninger judge the submissions in the Steele Burden Memorial Orangerie and Ione Burden Conference Center. Winning pieces will be displayed at the Shaw Center for the Arts in April. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

March 22

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra presents “The Pendulum Swings: Impressionism-Postmodernism” at the First Presbyterian Church with works from Claude Debussy and Alfred Schnittke. $35. brso.org

Now until March 25

Visit LSU Museum of Art’s exhibit “Bonjour | Au Revoir Surréalisme: Prints from the Atelier of Georges Visat” before it closes. Catch a free performance inspired by the surrealist paintings from Constantinides New Music Ensemble March 4. lsumoa.org

MUSIC: BEST BETS

March 2

Jam with New Orleans alternative and Southern rock band Blonde Roses with Ship of Fools at Spanish Moon. 9 p.m. $20. thespanishmoon.com

March 3

The Manship Theatre hosts a double album release concert featuring Gonzales-born jazz musician Kirk Andrés Wilson and Louisiana-based Christian folk artist Bruce Boyet. 6:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

March 22

Talib Kweli, the Brooklyn hip-hop artist, headlines the Varsity Theatre with NIKO IS and DJ Spintelect. 8 p.m. $20 in advance and $25 at the door. varsitytheatre.com

March 23

Head to the Raising Cane’s River Center for An Evening with Jason Mraz, as the Grammy award-winning pop artist plays a solo acoustic set. 8 p.m. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

March 23

Spanish Moon hosts the Lost Bayou Ramblers, a Louisiana-based Cajun band that won “Best Regional Roots Music Album” at the Grammys earlier this year. $15. thespanishmoon.com

March 24

’80s tribute band The Molly Ringwalds performs at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. 9 p.m. $10. lbatonrouge.com

March 31

As part of its Red Dragon Songwriters Series, the Manship Theatre presents folk and alternative rock artist and Grammy-nominated songwriter Shawn Mullins. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org