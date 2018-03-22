Throughout the month, Manship Theatre will be showing a collection of European films as part of European Film Month. This week, stop by the theater to see screenings of The Divine Order, The Road and Happy End.

Swiss drama The Divine Order focuses on Nora, a young housewife who advocates for women’s suffrage to be voted on in a 1971 referendum.

The Road, directed by Dmitrii Kalashnikov, is a documentary of dash-cam footage straight from Russian roads. Warning: the trailer below isn’t outright graphic but is still kinda disturbing:

Austrian film Happy End tells the story of the Laurent family, who, dealing with their own issues, ignore the grim conditions of refugee camps located mere miles from their home. The film by famed director Michael Haneke was shown at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The Divine Order and The Road will both be screened tomorrow, March 23. The Divine Order will be screened at 7 p.m., with The Road to follow at 9:30 p.m. Happy End will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

Tickets are $9.50 each and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.