The story has been told countless times, but the trials and tribulations of Clark Kent are arguably best depicted in Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman starring Christopher Reeves. This Saturday, you can revisit the classic superhero flick on the silver screen as Manship Theatre hosts a special 40th anniversary screening.

Reeves stars as the titular superhuman, with an all-star supporting cast behind him: Marlon Brando portrays Superman’s father Jor-El, who sends his infant son to Earth in an attempt to save him from the impending doom of his home planet Krypton. On Earth, he takes on the alias of Clark Kent and grows up to become the planet’s first superhero. Other notable actors include Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor and Margot Kidder as Lois Lane.

At the time of its release, Superman was the most expensive film ever produced, costing $55 million. It more than made up this cost, though, garnering an impressive $300 million at the box office. It was also met with substantial critical acclaim, receiving three Academy Award nominations, mostly thanks to its groundbreaking special effects.

Manship Theatre’s commemorative screening of Superman is Saturday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.