“The world’s first global film festival,” aka the Manhattan Short Film Fest, takes over Manship Theatre next Wednesday, Oct. 3.

The festival, which will showcase nine short films from eight countries, will be screened in more than 350 cities across six continents from Sept. 27 until Oct. 7. The award for Best Short Film and Best Actor will be announced Oct. 8, once voting has wrapped up. The judge? You!

Upon entry to each Manhattan Short Film Fest venue, attendees will receive a ballot that allows them to weigh in on the featured films. Votes will be sent to the festival’s headquarters and tallied.

The 2017 award for Best Short Film went to 8 Minutes, a Georgian film that depicts the eight minutes it would take eternal darkness to reach Earth once the sun has stopped shining for good.

The nine finalists of this year’s festival were selected from 1,565 entries from 73 countries. See all the featured films here.

Tickets to the Manhattan Short Film Fest on Wednesday, Oct. 3, are $9.50 and can be purchased here. The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Watch the trailer for the festival below: