Ready to rock? If so, you’re in luck. Louisiana post-hardcore band As Cities Burn is set to perform at Mid City Ballroom this Sunday.

Formed right here in Baton Rouge in 2002, As Cities Burn has gone on several hiatuses, but the group recently reunited in 2017 and announced it is writing new music for the first time in years—its last album, Hell or High Water, was released in 2009.

The band’s upcoming Baton Rouge performance serves as one leg of its current cross-country tour with Christian rock group My Epic and alternative rock collective Tigerwine. For a full list of its tour stops, visit the band’s website.

As Cities Burn’s roster has changed many times over the past decade, with its most recent addition being Haste the Day vocalist Stephen Keech filling in on bass and backup vocals.

Tickets to As Cities Burn’s upcoming Baton Rouge show are $18 and can be purchased here. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

If you’re not acquainted with As Cities Burn, familiarize yourself with one of the group’s most popular songs, “Empire,” below: