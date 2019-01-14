3 ways to make your resolutions stick this year

A new year brings all sorts of wonderful possibilities. A chance to reflect on your life and choose the habits you’d like to adopt and those you want to lose. Whether your New Year’s resolutions are to lose weight, start a new hobby or read a book every month, changing a person’s habits is a process that can be challenging—so many resolutions fall by the wayside. Instead, you have to reprogram your human operating system to make it stick.

One thing at a time

You might be tempted to go crazy adding goals to your list—especially in January and February when you are feeling eager and ambitious. Instead, choose one resolution to tackle at a time. When you’ve mastered that one—or at least made major headway—add the next. A person’s mind can only focus on changing one habit at a time, so an ambitious overload can result in feeling overwhelmed and giving up all together.

Think affirmations instead of resolutions

This one is simply a perspective shift. We tend to set resolutions in future tense: I will drink more water, I will be more positive, I will go to the gym more. Fine aspirations, but what if you shift your lens a bit? Try: “I feel so much better when I’m hydrated, so I’ll have another glass of water”; “I choose to be happy and let go of negativity”; and “I love my energy after yoga, I’m going to a class today.” Doesn’t that feel better already?

Be specific

If you resolve to lose weight or just get healthy, that’s too broad. Be specific: Three days a week I will eat a healthy lunch. It’s realistic and simple and you can actually do it.

