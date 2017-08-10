Blackbird Letterpress hosts its monthly Print Shop Social Friday, Aug. 11.

On the second Friday of each month, Blackbird Letterpress welcomes couples, friends, colleagues and individuals for refreshments and a fun crafty project. Blackbird Letterpress staff member Rebecca Kriesler is leading the workshop with some print shop social activism. Kriesler will help you design and print a set of letterpress postcards to send to elected representatives. Attendees will decide on an idea and the hand-set type together, then everyone will get a chance to print on the Vandercook letterpress.

The class is $15 and includes all materials and refreshments. You must register and prepay in advance to attend. Sign up online at blackbirdletterpress.com. The class on Friday, Aug. 11, will take place 7-9 p.m. at Blackbird Letterpress at 1607 S. Main St.

If you’re interested in a more in-depth Blackbird Letterpress class, the shop is hosting a pressure printing workshop on Saturday, Aug. 12, noon-4 p.m. for $60. Using collages and stencils on the press, attendees will create beautiful, multicolored textures on their printed works. For more information and registration, click here.