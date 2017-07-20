Get science-y with LSU Science Café at Varsity Theatre next Tuesday, July 25.

LSU Science Café is part of a national movement that focuses on getting people to have open discussions with scientists about real issues and trends in casual settings. Sponsored by the LSU Office of Research & Economic Development, LSU Science Café is held on the last Tuesday of each month.

Join them for a conversation with LSU School of Veterinary Medicine assistant professor Rebecca Christofferson. In her presentation, Christofferson will discuss mosquito-borne viruses and prevention with “The Porch Swing Buzz.” People of all ages are welcome to discuss a unique topic of research, network and eat some food at this fun and informative evening.

LSU Science Café runs 5-8 p.m, with networking and free food from The Chimes starting at 5 p.m. “The Porch Swing Buzz” begins promptly at 6 p.m. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.