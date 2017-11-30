Jeremy Denk, one of America’s foremost pianists, is currently touring the nation. Tonight, he’ll be in Baton Rouge for a guest artist recital at the LSU School of Music, held in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.

The performance will include a collection of classical works from the likes of Mozart, Beethoven, Prokoviev and Schumann.

Denk has had an extensive career thus far, having won a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, the Avery Fisher Prize, Musical America’s Instrumentalist of the Year and was recently elected to the American Academy of the Arts and Sciences. He has released 19 recordings to date, one of which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Classical Chart.

Later this season, he will return to Carnegie Hall, the Seattle Symphony and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, among others. He will also be presented by the Barbican in multiple performances as artist-in-residence and will make his debut in recital in Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore.

Catch Jeremy Denk’s recital tonight, Nov. 30, 7-9 p.m., at the LSU School of Music Recital Hall. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students. Purchase yours here.

The recital hall is just inside the lobby of the LSU School of Music building, at the intersection of Dalrymple Drive and Infirmary Drive.