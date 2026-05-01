Louisiana campgrounds have something for everyone

Its legions of fans believe that camping is the best form of travel, offering flexibility, affordability and a chance to hit the open road with the family pooch. Saying “no thanks” to big city vibes and hotel upcharges, devotees are all about natural settings, outdoor experiences and the chance to meet up with like-minded adventurers.

“People in Louisiana love to be outside, so camping is big,” says Camille Weishuhn, marketing director at The Backpacker. “We’ve seen hunting decrease, but camping has held up and gained traction, along with other outdoor activities that you can do while camping, like birding.”

Camping comes in many forms. RV lovers swear by their motorhomes and travel trailers. Glamping is big these days, too, with a growing number of sites across the Gulf South drawing a discriminating cohort with actual beds under souped-up tents. And traditionalists enjoy timeless primitive campsites across the state’s many public lands. Apps like Hipcamp connect them to serene spots on private lands, too.

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While it’s tempting to idealize this back-to-nature approach, Weishuhn reminds campers that successful excursions require preparation.

“Start with a camping checklist to make sure you have the essentials,” she says. “Remember, at least part of the time you’ll be in the dark without power, so things like a headlamp are a must.”

Weishuhn grew up camping in the Kisatchie National Forest and says it’s also critical to think about how you’ll sleep.

“I ask people how their camping went, and if they say, ‘Well, it was just okay,’ I know it’s because they didn’t sleep well,” she says. “A good sleeping pad is even more important than the bag.”

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And don’t forget to place a tarp down before you pitch the tent, she adds. It’ll prevent the floor from becoming wet overnight.

Finally, prep your meals at home, Weishuhn says.

“Crack eggs into a mason jar and bring your veggies and chicken precut,” she says. “It’s a lot easier and you’ll cut down on the smells and waste that attract raccoons.”

Where to go

Gator Grounds RV Park

Bunkie

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A favorite among RVers with families, Gator Grounds RV Park feels more like a casual resort than a camping trip. Park the motorhome and splash in the indoor and outdoor water parks and lazy river, then head for the zipline, catch-and-release fishing pond or playground. There’s also a golf course designed for 9- and 18-hole play. An onsite convenience store makes it easy to source necessities, and if you’ve taken a vacation from cooking, hit the Gator Grill for pizza and burgers. On Saturdays in June, there’s a dance party followed by an outdoor movie. gatorgrounds.org

Lakeside RV Park

Livingston

With a thicket of trees on one side and a lake on the other, Lakeside RV Park provides a quiet escape combined with wholesome family fun. Take a stroll along the 17-acre lake, cook over a campfire and share conversations with fellow travelers. Cool off in the swimming pool and enjoy a break from the sun at the shaded playground and picnic tables. The lake features a beach, swimming area and kayak rentals. Spend the day exploring Tickfaw State Park, just a 20-minute drive away. rjourney.com/park/la/lakeside/

Bayou Glamping Co.

Westlake

Located on a bend in the river, Bayou Glamping Co. combines lush beauty with cushy amenities like air-conditioning and king- or queen-size beds under enclosed canvas tents. The campsite is situated on a quiet peninsula where the Houston and Calcasieu Rivers meet. Spend the day fishing, swimming, sunning on the floating dock, or exploring the shoreline by kayak. Communal spaces include a full kitchen, lounge and bathhouse, fire pit and barbecue grills. bayouglamping.com

Lake Fausse Point State Park

St. Martinville

Enveloped by 6,000 acres in the Atchafalaya Basin, this park feels like a true escape into swampy wilderness and a rare chance for a digital detox. Entertainment comes in the form of birding, hiking the trails, or renting a canoe. There’s something for every type of camper, including RV hookups, waterfront cabins and primitive campsites. Fans of this hidden gem come from around the country to take in its hauntingly beautiful sights and sounds. lastateparks.com

Indian Creek Recreation Area

Woodworth

Situated on the Indian Creek Reservoir, this state-run recreation area in central Louisiana is a favorite among nature lovers. The 2,600-acre park is located within the Alexander State Forest and offers RV and primitive campsites that feel quiet and secluded. Hike along nature trails, hit mountain bike trails, catch some rays on the beach, and cool off in the lake. Explore the reservoir by motorboat or canoe, or just drop a line off the shaded fishing pier. Don’t miss fireworks over the lake for the Fourth of July. ldaf.la.gov/indian-creek-recreation-area

This article was originally published in the May 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.