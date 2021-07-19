Lots of chances to see live music, plus more cool events this week in Baton Rouge

Album release show at Mid City Ballroom Friday

Local band Baby in the ‘90s will host the release party for its latest album, Rebuilt From Memory, at Mid City Ballroom.

Along with Baby in the ‘90s, the event will include performances from bands Wonder Kid and The Nocturnal Broadcast.

The release party will be Friday, July 23, at Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and music starting at 8. Tickets to the event are $20 each and can be purchased here.

Movies and Music on the Lawn Saturday

Head out to Baton Rouge Gallery for the second screening of the 2021 Movies and Music on the Lawn film series.

In this series, local and regional bands compose original scores to accompany classic silent films. The bands perform the scores live while the film is screened on a giant projector on the lawn of Baton Rouge Gallery at BREC’s City Park.

This screening will be Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m., with a showing of the 1928 film The Crowd and an original score by The Lilli Lewis Project. Tickets to the event are $7 each and can be purchased here.

LSU basketball players lead youth basketball clinic Saturday

BREC will host a special one-day basketball clinic for kids entering fifth through 12th grade, with a lineup of both current and former LSU basketball players and coaches to lead the clinic.

This youth basketball clinic will be Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at BREC’s Sports Academy, 1002 Laurel St.

The cost of registration is $10 per participant, which includes a clinic T-shirt. Register or read more about the clinic here.

