In order to make the figures more easily visible from the floor, Michelangelo used vibrant colors to bring over 300 characters to life and separated them into a series of panels. In a fascinating new exhibition, you can get remarkably close to this magnificent work without taking a trip to Rome. The Raising Cane’s River Center is bringing the ceiling to Baton Rouge.

Working in partnership with the Vatican Museums, the famous frescoes have been photographed and transferred onto special fabric webs at a high resolution and are displayed at floor level. This technique delivers a true-to-life reproduction of the ceiling and an impossibly close-up view of Michelangelo’s attentive brushwork.

FUN FACT: The Last Judgment was painted 25 years after the ceiling (1536-1541) when Michelangelo was almost 67 years old. Cardinal Carafa objected to the naked figures and launched the notorious “fig-leaf campaign” to cover up the obscene aspects of the painting.

Originally scheduled to open in 2020, the exhibit has been rescheduled. Buy your tickets and make it a day with a close-up look at the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling. The Raising Cane’s River Center remains mindful of the general health of our community and its preparations are focused especially on individuals in high-risk groups.

