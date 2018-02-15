The Atchafalaya Basin is the largest wetland/swamp in the United States. Tonight, Feb. 15, learn more about this unique habitat by attending the “Water Trails of the Atchafalaya” opening reception at the Manship Theatre’s gallery.

The exhibit is a collaboration between Manship Theatre and the West Baton Rouge Museum. The exhibit features photography by CC Lockwood, Justin Patin and Greg Guirard, along with original works by Louisiana artists Rigsby Frederick and Melissa Bonin.

Tonight’s reception includes a cash bar, and complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The “Water Trails of the Atchafalaya” reception is 6-8 p.m. tonight, Feb. 15, at Manship Theatre. The event is free. The exhibit will be on view at the Manship Theatre gallery until March 4. Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.