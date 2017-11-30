Lip sync battles, popularized as a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and later developed as a separate show, have quickly become a viral sensation. One local organization is bringing the competition to Baton Rouge, but this time with a twist.

Rather than functioning solely as entertainment, the competition will benefit the American Cancer Society. The third annual Lip Sync BR battle will be held at the Varsity Theatre next Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The competition will be tournament style, featuring eight teams of locals who, going mic-to-mic, will belt out their favorite songs in a three-round series.

The team that raises the most through online fundraising, ticket sales and votes on event night will automatically advance to the finals. This year, they are hoping to raise $50,000 for the American Cancer Society, whose mission is to free the world from cancer.

General admission tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $75. You must be 18 to purchase a general admission ticket and 21 for a VIP ticket. Purchase tickets here.

Lip Sync BR will begin at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 5. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.