Participants in last year's "Listen to Your Mother" event. Photo by Jordan Hefler / Courtesy Meghan Matt

Baton Rouge is one of 30 cities across the United States this year to host “Listen to Your Mother.” The annual tribute to mothers is timed with Mother’s Day and features readings by residents in each city.

Baton Rouge’s “Listen to You Mother” event is Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. at Trademark on Third, 326 Third St. Advance tickets are $18.50 and available at listentoyourmothershow.com/batonrouge. Tickets are $20 at the door.

More than 50 local writers auditioned for the Baton Rouge show this year—a record number. The 13 readers are Livy Zachary, Toiryan Milligan, Holly Rabalais, Haley Jones, Teresa Hyﬁeld, Kim Calhoun, Sonya Kimbrell, Joy Holden, Blaire Bailey, April Blackburn, Maggie Clarke, Meagan Cotten and Angela S. Smith. Crystal Pichon will emcee.

For the third consecutive year, Meghan Matt, a Baton Rouge storyteller, organizer and activist, is directing the Baton Rouge edition of “Listen to Your Mother.”

“It’s entertaining, and it moves quickly,” Matt says of the show. “Everyone can relate to something, because we have a huge variety of stories read by people from many different backgrounds.”

Matt is a mother of four and first learned of “Listen to Your Mother” when she lived in New York. She auditioned for the show there. Although she wasn’t selected to participate, she says she enjoyed auditioning. After she moved to Baton Rouge, she applied to stage a “Listen to Your Mother” show here.

“I am a storyteller by nature,” she says. “So, anytime there’s a way for me to help people tell their stores or experiences, I take that opportunity.”

Because “Listen to Your Mother” has been licensed to a theatrical company, 2017 is the show’s final year as a Mother’s Day-only event. Following this year’s productions, the show will be available for licensing throughout the year.

For more information about the local “Listen to Your Mother,” visit listentoyourmothershow.com/batonrouge.