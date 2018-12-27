Tonight, six of Louisiana’s most accomplished singer-songwriters will take the Manship Theatre stage for the ninth annual Home for the Holidays, a celebration of the state’s art, culture and, most importantly, music.

The concert event started as a way to spotlight Louisiana native singer-songwriters who moved to Nashville to make it in the music business. The shows gave them a chance to play their tunes for friends and family back home. It has since become something of a Red Stick holiday tradition, taking place every year between Christmas and New Year’s. As the years have gone by, patrons have witnessed the growth of each returning artist over time.

This year’s lineup features American Idol Season 12 runner-up Kree Harrison, rock songwriter Jason Martin, chart-topping country artist Kylie Frey, Baton Rouge native CJ Solar and nine-year Home for the Holidays veteran Rhett Anthony.

The theatre’s lobby bar will open at 6:30 p.m., with drink specials like a Firefly Moonshine and Champagne cocktail up for grabs. The performances, which consist of “two Nashville-style rounds of music,” will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the ninth annual Home for the Holidays are $25 plus fees and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.