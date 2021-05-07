Local shop Mo’s Art Supply is full of unique art supplies

With summer fast approaching and schedules filling up, we’re all reflecting on these last days of stuck-at-home life and the various creative projects we’ve tried to accomplish—some to great effect!

To learn more about the art tools, tints and tones available to the professional and amateur alike, the inRegister team reached out to Simone Burke, founder of Mo’s Art Supply, for the inside scoop on some of the Jefferson Highway shop’s lesser known—but beautifully handy—art supplies.

From fluorescent colors of acrylic paint to liquid chrome paint markers to bristle brush cleaner, there are plenty of tools to add to your DIY arsenal. Read on for the full roundup from an April edition of [email protected]. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free [email protected] e-newsletter here.