This Saturday, 20 local musicians will come together at the Capital City Songwriters Collective at Spanish Moon.

At this unique event, the musicians—who were handpicked from area bands—will be split into four groups to write and arrange two or three completely original songs. Later that night, the groups will perform the songs on stage.

The songs can be in any style or genre and can range from one to eight minutes, but they must use words and lyrics provided by Lee Magnet High School’s Poetry Slam team.

Participating musicians include Peter Simon of Minos the Saint, Jacob Stanley of Hydra Plane and Chloe Marie of Alabaster Stag, among others.

All funds raised will benefit the Tipitina’s Foundation and assist in its efforts to provide instruments and music education to underprivileged Louisiana youth.

The Capital City Songwriters Collective concert is 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at Spanish Moon.

Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road. Tickets are $10 at the door.