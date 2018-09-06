With silky smooth flow and biting lyricism, Josh Henderson, aka _Thesmoothcat, has carved his own niche within the Baton Rouge music scene. If you haven’t yet been able to experience one of Henderson’s live performances, head out to Varsity Theatre tonight to see him backed by his jazz-inspired band The 9th Life.

_Thesmoothcat’s debut full-length album, a 14-song effort titled Breathe, was released in January. His most recent project, a six-song EP titled The Garden, dropped in July. You can stream all of his music on Spotify or SoundCloud.

If you’re tuned in to the Red Stick’s music scene, you might also be familiar with _Thesmoothcat thanks to his collaboration with local psychedelic fusion band Hydra Plane on its recently released EP Cruise Control. He has also performed alongside Hydra Plane on a number of occasions. Stream that record on Spotify here.

Sharing the stage with _Thesmoothcat tonight are funk outfit Dubya and blues group Riverside Blues.

Tickets to _Thesmoothcat’s performance at Varsity Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 6, are $7 and can be purchased here. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Check out the music video for Hydra Plane’s “One Way” featuring _Thesmoothcat below: