Michael Armstead performing at the first installment of 45 Mini Fest. Photo by Dillon Lowe

Dozens of local musicians are gearing up to take over Beauvoir Park this Saturday for a full day of artistry at 45 Mini Fest Wonderland.

Cult 45, the hip-hop group behind the festival, first hit the Baton Rouge music scene in 2016. The outfit is made up of Red Stick natives Olde Spanish, Cobain, T-Scar, Gliese FA and Tr3b.

Saturday’s gathering is the second installment of the collective’s 45 Mini Fest series, which brings musicians, artists and comics from throughout Louisiana together for a celebration of local art. Artists slated to perform at the sophomore festival include Catbamboo, _thesmoothcat & The 9th Life and Michael Armstead, among others.

If the music isn’t enticing enough, you can also expect art vendors, live painting sessions, a face-painting station and food courtesy of Caliente Mexican Craving.

Tickets to 45 Mini Fest Wonderland are $15, or $10 with a toy donation. Passes can be purchased at the gate, and children younger than 12 will be admitted at no charge.

The festival will take place Saturday, Dec. 22, noon-midnight. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.