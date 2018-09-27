The fine folks of the Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge are back at it again with the popular Live After Five concert series. The series’ fall season, which also marks Live After Five’s 20th anniversary, kicks off this Friday, Sept. 28.

The first concert of the fall season will feature Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters. The band was formed by the sons of acclaimed zydeco singer and accordion player Rockin’ Dopsie, who passed away in 1993, to carry on his legacy.

Live After Five will continue to rock downtown Baton Rouge every Friday until Nov. 2.

Future performers include Walter Wolfman Washington and the Roadmasters, Abbey Road LIVE! (a Beatles tribute band from Athens, Georgia) and local outfit Press 1 for English.

See this season’s full lineup here.

Live After Five’s first concert of its fall season is at City Hall Plaza on Friday, Sept. 28, 5-8 p.m. The event is free. City Hall Plaza is at 222 North Blvd.