Local Americana duo Antler Chandelier will perform its original soundtrack for the 1924 Buster Keaton classic Sherlock Jr. at the Baton Rouge Gallery’s June installment of its ongoing Movies & Music on the Lawn series.

The summer film series pairs iconic silent films with local musicians and bands, who perform an original soundtrack as the films are projected onto a massive inflatable outdoor screen. This summer’s series is especially significant, as the Baton Rouge Gallery is celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary.

Four installments of Movies & Music on the Lawn remain this year. For a full list of the upcoming installments, as well as details on the performing bands and the featured films, visit the Baton Rouge Gallery’s website.

Tickets for the Saturday, June 30, installment of Movies & Music on the Lawn featuring Antler Chandelier and Sherlock Jr. are $7 for non-members or free for members. Secure your tickets here. The Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.