Live vicariously through these trips that have satisfied locals’ wanderlust this year

We’ve all heard the horror stories: the canceled flights, the postponed plans, the trip-of-a-lifetime relegated to the ether.

But somehow, over the past year, the people of Baton Rouge have managed to pack their bags and find safe ways to travel, often to enviable effect. From the Florida Keys to Lake Tahoe to Costa Rica, they’ve been able to escape and travel with minimum headaches. And they shared their travel journals and images with our sister publication, inRegister.

To relive the good times, inRegister rounded up some of the team’s favorites from this year. Click through for more travel inspiration.