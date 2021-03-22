Live music, Easter egg hunt, Zoo Fest and more events in Baton Rouge this week

Hang out with the Arts Ambassadors for the ‘Evicted’ exhibit Thursday

The National Building Museum’s touring “Evicted” exhibit focused on America’s housing and eviction crisis will be in Baton Rouge March 25 to May 28. The exhibit, presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will be on display at the Firehouse Gallery at 427 Laurel St.

The new Arts Ambassadors program will kick off its inaugural event Thursday, March 25, with a private behind-the-scenes tour of the exhibition. Afterward, the group will meet for light bites and cocktails at Cocha. Those interested can become an Arts Ambassadors member here and RSVP for the Thursday event here.

Check out some live jazz Friday with the Michael Foster Quartet

From March 26 to June 11, enjoy intimate cabaret-style jazz concerts with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Jazz Listening Room series. Nationally and internationally known acts will perform on the Chorum Hall patio. This Friday, March 26, the Michael Foster Quartet will perform, starting at 7:30 p.m.