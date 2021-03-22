×
Live music, Easter egg hunt, Zoo Fest and more events in Baton Rouge this week

  • By Caroline Hebert

Hang out with the Arts Ambassadors for the ‘Evicted’ exhibit Thursday

The National Building Museum’s touring “Evicted” exhibit focused on America’s housing and eviction crisis will be in Baton Rouge March 25 to May 28. The exhibit, presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will be on display at the Firehouse Gallery at 427 Laurel St. 

The new Arts Ambassadors program will kick off its inaugural event Thursday, March 25, with a private behind-the-scenes tour of the exhibition. Afterward, the group will meet for light bites and cocktails at Cocha. Those interested can become an Arts Ambassadors member here and RSVP for the Thursday event here.

Check out some live jazz Friday with the Michael Foster Quartet 

From March 26 to June 11, enjoy intimate cabaret-style jazz concerts with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Jazz Listening Room series. Nationally and internationally known acts will perform on the Chorum Hall patio. This Friday, March 26, the Michael Foster Quartet will perform, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Chorum Hall is at 1024 Executive Park Ave. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Meet and greet with animals during this weekend’s Zoo Fest

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will be hosting Zippity Zoo Fest Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28. You and the kiddos can enjoy meet and greets, animal chats, photo contests and more.

 BREC Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Attend a drive-thru Easter egg hunt and movie Saturday

Join BREC at Airline Highway Park and Fairgrounds for a drive-thru Easter egg hunt and movie in the park at the Eggstravaganza Saturday, March 27. There will be activities, food vendors, giveaways and more. Bring your blankets and baskets to enjoy the fun-filled day.

Airline Highway Park and Fairgrounds is at 16072 Airline Highway. Find movie times and more information here

Browse an open-air fair at the library Saturday

Opera Louisiane and East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be hosting an Open Air Fair with Opera Louisiane’s Young People’s Opera Program Saturday, March 27. Bring your lawn chairs, and enjoy an afternoon of song and dance and other fun activities at the Main Library at Goodwood. 

Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.


