Live music, Easter egg hunt, Zoo Fest and more events in Baton Rouge this week

Hang out with the Arts Ambassadors for the ‘Evicted’ exhibit Thursday
The National Building Museum’s touring“Evicted”exhibit focused on America’s housing and eviction crisis will be in Baton Rouge March 25 to May 28. The exhibit, presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will be on display at the Firehouse Gallery at 427 Laurel St.
Check out some live jazz Friday with the Michael Foster Quartet
From March 26 to June 11, enjoy intimate cabaret-style jazz concerts with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Jazz Listening Room series. Nationally and internationally known acts will perform on the Chorum Hall patio. This Friday, March 26, the Michael Foster Quartet will perform, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Attend a drive-thru Easter egg hunt and movie Saturday
Join BREC at Airline Highway Park and Fairgrounds for a drive-thru Easter egg hunt and movie in the park at the Eggstravaganza Saturday, March 27. There will be activities, food vendors, giveaways and more. Bring your blankets and baskets to enjoy the fun-filled day.
Opera Louisiane and East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be hosting an Open Air Fair with Opera Louisiane’s Young People’s Opera Program Saturday, March 27. Bring your lawn chairs, and enjoy an afternoon of song and dance and other fun activities at the Main Library at Goodwood.