Tomorrow night, the free outdoor concert series Live After Five will be back in Baton Rouge. Cajun music legend Wayne Toups kicks off the series.

Live After Five, which is presented by the Downtown Business Association, is held each spring and fall. The series attracts more than 100,000 concertgoers each year.

Toups, a native Louisianan, hit the music scene in the 1970s. He has combined influences from the Cajun, zydeco, R&B and rock genres into a unique style he has dubbed “Zydecajun.”

He has toured in more than 25 countries and has appeared on MTV and on the 1990 Super Bowl telecast. In 2013, he took home the Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

In the coming weeks, the series will feature the Shaun Ward Xperience, Chris LeBlanc & Friends, Werewolf, The Legendary 80s Cover Band, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble and After 8.

Wayne Toups performs this Friday, March 30, 5-8 p.m. The concert will be held at the Crest Stage downtown, which is wedged between the Old State Capitol and the Downtown Library.