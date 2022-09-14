Live After Five, a dog pool party, fashion lecture and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

See a concert at Perkins Rowe Thursday

Perkins Rowe’s free concert series, Rock N Rowe, is back with an outdoor show this Thursday, Sept. 15.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and find a spot to hear some live music in the afternoon. These shows occur every Thursday until Nov. 3. This Thursday, The V-Tones featuring David St. Romain will rock the stage.

Rock N Rowe is from 6 to 9 p.m. These shows are free and open to the public.

Create a cheeseboard and a fascinator hat Thursday

Come to Bites & Boards this Thursday, Sept. 15, for a Chapeaux & Charcuterie party.

This event is co-hosted by Chapeaux Party and Bites & Boards. Enjoy charcuterie cups and wine as you learn how to make your very own fascinator hat for special occasions. After you make your headpiece, you will learn about charcuterie and how to assemble the perfect board for any occasion.

Chapeaux & Charcuterie is from 6-9 p.m. You can register here for $75. Bites & Boards is at 8201 Village Plaza Court.

End the workweek with a concert Friday

The Downtown Business Association is back with a fall edition of Live After Five kick off this Friday, Sept. 16, at Rhorer Plaza.

End your week of work with live music and good times as local band Pants Party takes the stage performing classics by The Killers, Blink-182 and more.

Live After Five is from 5 to 8 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public. To see the full lineup for Live After Five, head over to the Downtown Business Association’s website.

Let the dogs make a splash Saturday

Grab your furry, four-legged friend and head over to BREC’s Liberty Lagoon for the End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty this Saturday, Sept. 17.

During these hot summer days, everyone deserves to cool down, including your fur babies. There will be three different swim sessions throughout the day. Each session is designated for a certain dog size and is limited to 100 dogs. Let the dogs out to splash and play one more time before summer ends.

The End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty is from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Attendees will be charged Liberty Lagoon’s general admission price, which starts at $12.

Meet a fashion legend Sunday

The LSU Textile & Costume Museum is welcoming a very special guest for its annual meeting at the Human Ecology building this Sunday, Sept. 18.

LSU alumna and New Orleans designer Yvonne LaFleur will present “Blue Jeans to Bridal Gowns,” which chronicles the iconic clothier’s 40-plus-year journey in the fashion world. LaFleur will also donate some of her pieces to the museum’s collection.

The annual meeting will be from 2 to 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.