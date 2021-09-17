Live After 5, more festivals and events returning this fall

FALL EVENTS

Ebb & Flow Festival

Dates: All month long through September

The Arts Council’s Ebb & Flow Festival Season is a compilation of arts events around town. Find the full run-down of events here.

Movies and Music on the Lawn

Dates: Sept. 18, watch for more dates here

After postponing its August event, Baton Rouge Gallery’s Movies & Music on the Lawn series returns Sept. 18. The free movies are shown inside BREC’s City Park, setup on the lawn behind the gallery and set to original scores from live bands. Enjoy bottomless popcorn while enjoying the show.

Sunday in the Park

Dates: Sept. 26 to Nov. 14, 2-5 p.m.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s weekly Sunday in the Park is an intimate, outdoor concert series at Lafayette Park/Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. Find more information and the lineup here.

Live After 5

New dates: Oct. 1 to Nov. 5

While the Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge postponed the August and September dates for this fall’s concert series, the first Live After 5 concert since 2019 will rock downtown Oct. 1. Find the full lineup here.

Brew at the Zoo

Date: Oct. 1

The Baton Rouge Zoo’s annual beer festival will return this month for the seventh year running. Come celebrate the beginning of the fall season with a night of food and beer tastings, live music, and lots more—and be sure to show up in your finest “safari chic.” Find more at brzoobrew.org.

Fall events at LSU Rural Life Museum and the LSU AgCenter Burden Museum & Gardens

Date: Oct. 2-31

The sprawling property has a calendar’s worth of fall fun, including Harvest Day (Oct. 2), Haints Haunts and Halloween (Oct. 31), Corn Maze Saturdays and more. Find more here.

The Boucherie and Balloon Festival

Dates: Oct. 8-9

This annual event merges the signature flavors of Louisiana staples like jambalaya and cracklin with the spectacle of the hot air balloon display for a truly unique event. Head down to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, grab some tasty eats, and watch in awe as the fleet of hot air balloons takes to the skies. Find more at boucheriefestival.com.

Junior League’s Hollydays

Dates: Oct. 13-16

Marking the 90th anniversary of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, Hollydays is currently scheduled to return with an in-person market this fall, according to organizers. Some vendors will still be using a virtual market format that was utilized last year. Keep updated about the event here.

Boo at the Zoo

Dates: Oct. 16-17 + 23-24

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo presents a day of kid-friendly Halloween fun, including photo-ops, animal encounters and more. Come dressed in your best costume with an appetite for some spooky festivities. Find more at brzoo.org.

Jambalaya Jam

Date: Oct. 21, 5-8 p.m.

The downtown event, supporting Capital Area United Way, is still a go—though organizers say they will make an official decision in mid-September. Find updates here.

Zapp’s International Beerfest XVI

Date: Oct. 23, 3:30-6 p.m.

Organizers for this event at the LSU Rural Life Museum are selling tickets to the event as of press time. Though a note on its event page says, “Should the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic prevent organizers from being able to hold this event safely and in compliance with applicable State of Louisiana and Louisiana State University, the event will be canceled or postponed until a later date, and all ticket purchases will be refunded in full.” Find more information here.

Spirits of Louisiana

Date: Oct. 28

At the annual event at the Old State Capitol, attendees will taste cocktails made with Louisiana-distilled spirits while munching on food by Heirloom Cuisine and exploring the building’s exhibits. Find more here.

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

Dates: Oct. 28-Nov. 7

The 55th annual event returns this fall, featuring fair favorites like games, concessions and rides, as well as live music and a livestock show. A Baton Rouge tradition since 1965, the fair is an opportunity for wholesome family fun. Find more at gbrsf.com.

Best Dressed Ball

New date: Oct. 29

The 2021 Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball, benefitting the American Cancer Society, was moved from August to October. Find out more information on the rescheduled event on its website. 225‘s sister publication inRegister is a sponsor of the event.

Fifolet Halloween Reverse Parade

Date: Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

While local nonprofit 10/31 Consortium won’t hold its large parade and festival, it will hold a reverse parade, just as it did in 2020. More details to come.

BROC, Rock & Wine!

Date: Oct. 30

The BROC Foundation takes over the Renaissance Hotel with more than 20 wine stations, and food from restaurants like Ruffino’s, Rouj Creole, Bistro Byronz and Walk On’s. Expect live music by Blue Verse and a silent and live auction. Find more here.

Fête Rouge

New date: Nov. 14

Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s annual fundraiser featuring tons of dishes from local restaurants and even more wines to sample was first rescheduled to late September and now has been pushed to Nov. 14. It’s still planned to take over the events center at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Find more information here.

‘Broadway in Baton Rouge’

Dates: Nov. 30, 2021, to June 6, 2022

The newly renovated River Center Performing Arts Theater teams up with Nederlander National Markets to bring to Baton Rouge popular Broadway shows like STOMP, Rent, Fiddler on the Roof, Waitress and Beautiful: The Carole King Story. Check out the full lineup here.

GOING VIRTUAL

BREADA’s Farm Fête

Original date: Sept. 30

Status: Same date but virtual

BREADA intended to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Red Stick Farmers Market with a food-centric event at the downtown River Branch Library. Organizers have decided to go entirely virtual and expect to provide more updates soon. Check the farmers market’s Facebook page for the latest info.

Louisiana Art & Science Museum annual gala

Original date: Oct. 8

Status: Same date but virtual

The 36th annual gala is themed “Iridescence” this year. Having made the decision to go virtual rather than host an in-person event, organizers are hosting its raffle and other activities on LASM’s social media channels starting at 7 p.m. Find out more information here.

Louisiana Book Festival

Original date: Oct. 30

Status: Same date but virtual

Louisiana State Library was intending a hybrid event for its annual book festival online and on the Capitol Park grounds downtown, but has since decided to host all programs virtually. Find more information on all the virtual programs here.

POSTPONEMENTS

Bandito Food & Music Festival

Original date: Aug. 21

Status: Postponed

In a Facebook post July 30, organizers said the downtown alt-country music festival mixed with tacos and barbecue would be postponed to an unspecified later date. Keep up with the festival here for updates on the new date.

Jambalaya Festival

Original date: Aug. 27-29

Status: Rescheduled to May 27-29, 2022

This popular annual event was canceled for the second year. It was initially slated for Memorial Day weekend, but organizers pushed it back to August in hopes that more vaccinations would slow the virus’ spread. Now rescheduled again, you can visit its website for the latest.

Baton Rouge Blues Festival

Original date: Sept. 18

Status: Canceled for the fall and will return in spring 2022

The annual festival announced on Aug. 20 that the fall festival would not move forward. The event has now been postponed three times since spring 2020. Performers like Robert Finley, Kenny Neal, Nikki Hill, Jonathon “Boogie” Long and Sam Hogan & The Rhythm Ramblers were slated to take the stage. The Blues Heritage Awards on Sept. 16th have also being postponed. Find the latest updates here.

Arts Council’s MPAC and grand opening

Original date: Sept. 30

Status: Rescheduled to Jan. 20, 2022

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge was planning a grand opening celebration for its Cary Saurage Community Arts Center in September. While the Arts Council staff has begun operating out of the new space in the former Triangle Building downtown, the celebration will wait until next January. Find more information here.

Angola Prison Rodeo

Original dates: Sundays in October

Status: Canceled

The Angola Prison Fall Rodeo and arts and crafts fair announced its cancellation Aug. 18 due to the spread of COVID-19. The annual fall event featuring Louisiana State Penitentiary inmates typically draws thousands of attendees.

Ogden Park Prowl

Original date: Oct. 9

Status: Canceled for 2021

The neighborhood arts festival announced on Facebook on Aug. 16 that it would cancel the fall event due to the surge in COVID cases. “I hope that 2022 will find us in a better state but until then, we must make some responsible decisions,” the post says. Find more information here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE