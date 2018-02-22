The Illusionists, putting on a show that many have called the “Cirque du Soleil of magic,” have a host of tricks up their sleeves and a number of astonishing acts that will dazzle even the most skeptical audience members. See for yourself next Tuesday, Feb. 27, at their Raising Cane’s River Center performance.

The group is made up of five performers: the Trickster, the Manipulator, the Inventor, the Deductionist and the Daredevil. Each has his own specialty, ranging from death-defying acts to magic innovation.

In 2015, The Illusionists began their run of Broadway and quickly became Broadway’s biggest selling magic spectacular.

The Illusionists perform at the Raising Cane’s River Center next Tuesday, Feb. 27. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $40-70 and may be purchased here. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.