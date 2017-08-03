A still of Green Day in 1992 from "Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk." Photo courtesy Manship Theatre

Manship Theatre shows the punk-rock documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk tonight, Aug. 3.

Narrated by Iggy Pop, the film features interviews with more than 100 artists and musicians including members of Green Day, Rancid, Metallica, Dead Kennedys and more.

Directed by Corbett Redford, this documentary celebrates more than 30 years of punk music history in the California Bay Area and focuses on the rise of Berkeley’s 924 Gilman Street music collective. Executive produced by Green Day, the documentary showcases a variety of voices and music from some of the biggest punk bands of all time.

The film is not rated and is 158 minutes long. Tickets are $8.50. The Manship Theatre is at Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.