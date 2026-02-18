Feast on fish and other meat-free plates at these church fish fries

Lent is here. And local churches are revving up their fryers to pump out golden catfish pieces and crispy shrimp for all those looking for meatless meals for the next six Fridays.

While some Christians abstain from meat for all 40 days of Lent, others stick to the tradition of observing the meat-free mandate on Fridays only, creating a need for seafood-centric plates at the end of the work week. Organized by volunteers, men’s clubs and other groups, these church feasts offer plates consisting of fried fish and other seafood options along with sides, with drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out options.

Looking to catch a quick, pescatarian-approved bite during Lent? Follow the smell of freshly fried goodness to these Capital Region churches. Did we miss a local Lenten fish fry? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We’ll continue to update the list with submissions.

450 Marquette Ave.

5 to 7 p.m.

The Knights of Columbus put on a Friday Night Fish Fry at the church’s activity center every Friday in Lent. Along with fried fish plates for $10 with cash or $11 with card, there will be jumbo Gulf shrimp, crawfish etouffee and fresh beignets. Dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru options available.

44450 Hwy. 429, St. Amant

Starts at 5:30 p.m.

Fish, fries and coleslaw all for $10. The church’s Ladies Auxiliary will sell drinks and desserts separately. Additionally, there will be a Shrimp Stew Dinner on March 6.

1957 Stuart Ave., inside the cafeteria

March 6

Presented by the St. Aloysius Child Care Center, this annual fish fry offers pre-order lunch boxes, drive-thru dinners and dine-in dinners. Desserts and beverages, including Superior Grill margaritas, are also for sale.

14040 Greenwell Springs Rd.

4 to 6 p.m., or until sold out

Fried fish meals, including fries, coleslaw and a roll, are available for $10. Pickup only in the front parking lot.

1150 S. Twelfth St. (inside the school’s cafeteria)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plates piled high with two pieces of catfish, spaghetti and cheese, peas, potato salad, bread and cake are available at this fish fry for $15. Call in your order ahead of pick up. Find more information and numbers here.

7808 St. George Dr., inside the cafeteria

4 to 7 p.m.

St. George’s Men’s Club hosts fish fries on Fridays during Lent, featuring fried and baked fish, fried shrimp, sides and more. Plates start at $12.

5657 Thomas Rd.

4 to 6:30 p.m.

Dine in or take home a plate of fried fish, hush puppies, coleslaw, boiled potatoes and bread for $12. The church’s Ladies Auxiliary will also be selling homemade treats.

401 Main St.

Feb. 20, March 6 and March 20 from noon to 1 p.m.

Fill up on fried fish, fries, hush puppies and a drink at these Lenten lunches. Advance tickets are for sale in the parish office.

9150 Highland Rd.

5 p.m. until sold out

Put on by the church’s men’s club, this fish fry features fried catfish or fried shrimp with fries, salad and a roll. Plates are $10 and are available for dine-in or drive-thru. Available every Friday in Lent, excluding Good Friday.

42021 La. 621, Gonzales

4 p.m. until sold out

Feast on $10 boxes of fried fish with a side and dessert made by St. Mark’s Men’s Club. Boxes can be picked up in the drive-thru line near the church’s activity center.

12424 Brogdon Ln.

Begins at 5:30 p.m., immediately following the Stations of the Cross

Drive through for a $10 meal consisting of fish, fries, coleslaw and a roll.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church

11441 Goodwood Blvd.

Feb. 27, March 13 and March 27

Drive-thru and dine-in options available for food, drinks and desserts.