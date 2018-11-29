The wizards of basketball are headed to Baton Rouge this Friday for an action-packed night of ball-handling artistry.

The Harlem Globetrotters’ Red Stick stop is just one destination on its All-New Fan Powered World Tour. The tour will take the team to arenas and stadiums across the country—if you can’t make it to its Baton Rouge show, you can also catch it at Lafayette’s Cajundome on Dec. 2.

The Globetrotters originated in Chicago way back in 1926. Since then, its always-evolving roster of superstar talent has worked tirelessly to build an empire of athleticism, theater and comedy, currently performing more than 450 times per year.

The Globetrotters’ current roster is composed of both men and women, with each player sporting his or her trademark nickname, like “Primetime,” “Too Tall” or “TNT.” See the full roster here.

Ticket prices for the Harlem Globetrotters’ performance at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Friday, Nov. 30, vary be seating location and can be purchased here. The arena is at 275 S. River Road.

Check out highlights from the Globetrotters’ performance at Oracle Arena below, and read 225‘s article on the Baton Rougean who travels with the Globetrotters as their official DJ.