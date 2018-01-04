Art created on the front lines is an incredible resource, providing a detailed record of military action. This was especially true in World War I; art from this period has come to represent a non-literary arm of the Lost Generation.

Next Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Capitol Park Museum will give Baton Rougeans a chance to learn more with “The Art of War: The Soldier Artists of World War I,” a lunchtime lecture.

The presentation will focus on several artists who served during the war, either as official military artists or as soldiers and sailors on the front lines. The lecture will also examine the impact of the war on their art.

Raymond Berthelot, parks program manager for the Louisiana Office of State Parks, will be speaking at the presentation. Berthelot also teaches Louisiana History at Baton Rouge Community College.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring lunch with them and are free to come and go as they please.

“The Art of War: The Soldier Artists of World War I” will be held at the Capitol Park Museum next Wednesday, Jan. 10, noon-1 p.m. The museum is at 660 North 4th St.