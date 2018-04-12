This Saturday, come out to the Main Library at Goodwood for “Navigating Tough Conversations: A Workshop on Fostering Dialogue for Social Justice,” organized by community advocacy group the Progressive Social Network of Baton Rouge.

Many topics are seen as “taboo,” but PSN believes discussing these types of issues is vital to social justice.

The workshop, a hands-on learning experience, will teach attendees how to discuss hot topics while staying cool, calm and collected. PSN will guide attendees through a variety of activities emphasizing conversation basics such as empathy, curiosity and sharing, which can be put to use in both personal and practical scenarios.

Through direct political action, policy initiatives, coalition building and community involvement—like this workshop—PSN hopes to promote equity, inclusion and accountability.

“Navigating Tough Conversations” is this Saturday, April 14, 2:30-5:30 p.m. The workshop is at the Main Library at Goodwood, at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

The event is free. For more information, reach out to the Progressive Social Network of Baton Rouge.