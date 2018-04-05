April is National Woodworking Month, and Baton Rougeans will have an opportunity to celebrate this weekend. The Baton Rouge Woodworkers Club hosts Traditional Wood Working Day Saturday, April 7.

The event will include demonstrations from skilled woodworkers on how to use traditional woodworking hand tools, such as hand planes, saws, brace and bit, mallets and chisels. Woodworkers will also demonstrate how to use a foot-powered lathe, which is used to turn wood into cylindrical shapes.

Attendees will learn how each of these tools are used to make furniture.

The Baton Rouge Woodworkers Club works to foster, promote and improve woodworking skills and safety for local amateur and professional woodworkers.

Traditional Wood Working Day is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, April 7. The event will be held at Capitol Park Museum at 660 N. Fourth St.

The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.