Tonight, “The Making of an Exhibit: For Home and Country” event will give Baton Rougeans an inside look at Capitol Park Museum’s latest exhibit, “For Home and Country: Louisiana in the Great War.”

Attendees will learn how the exhibit was created and will be able to see artifacts that are not displayed in the main exhibit. Event caterers will serve classic sidecar cocktails and World War I-themed food with a modern twist.

“For Home and Country: Louisiana in the Great War” explores not only the impact that WWI had on Louisiana but also the impact that Louisiana had on WWI.

The exhibit is organized into four sections: homefront, mobilization, warfront and memorialization. A variety of artifacts are on view, including a Hotchkiss M1914 machine gun, American and German helmets and a souvenir pillow from Camp Beauregard.

“The Making of an Exhibit: For Home and Country” will be held at Capitol Park Museum 6-7 p.m. tonight, March 15.

The event is free for Friends of the Capitol Park Museum members and $10 for the general public. Memberships will be available at the door. Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.