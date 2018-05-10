Tonight, the authors of The Fonville Winans Cookbook will give a lecture at Preserve Louisiana.

Winans was a photographer who captured the essence of midcentury Louisiana life on the bayou, in the city and in the political sphere. He was also a passionate cook who spent decades perfecting his recipes, which range from Creole to international cuisine.

The authors, Cynthia LeJeune Nobles and Fonville’s daughter-in-law Melinda Risch Winans, will teach attendees about Fonville’s life and his many artistic pursuits.

This lecture is part of Preserve Louisiana’s “Heritage Lecture” series. Through education, advocacy and stewardship, the foundation aims to promote the preservation of Louisiana’s cultural and architectural heritage.

General admission tickets are $10 and may be purchased here. Preserve Louisiana members get in free.

“Heritage Lecture: The Fonville Winans Cookbook” will be held 6-8 p.m. tonight, May 10. Attendees can sample Fonville’s recipes at 6 p.m., with the lecture beginning at 6:30 p.m. The lecture will be held at Preserve Louisiana, 502 North Blvd.