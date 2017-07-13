The Cafeciteaux team uses a small commercial roaster to hone in on different flavors. Photo by Collin Richie

Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters hosts its July Cupping Event this Saturday, July 15.

Coffee expert Ken Taylor will share his coffee-making prowess with attendees on a private tour of the roasting facility.

For Taylor, coffee is serious business. As a former Regional Barista Champion, he knows that there’s an art to creating and enjoying the perfect cup. His instruction at the event will include how to distinguish between coffees, how to properly slurp coffee, how to taste the difference at specific points in the coffee cooling process, how to prepare a cupping and how to make a barista-quality cup at home.

Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters is at 14141 Airline Highway. The event is July 15, 10-11 a.m. Tickets are $20; buy yours in advance here.