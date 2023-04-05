‘Laugh to keep from crying’ at this month’s Baton Rouge Improv Festival

Later this month, crowds will be united in bursts of laughter as spontaneous ensembles perform around LSU’s campus. The third annual Baton Rouge Improv Festival (BRIF) returns April 20-22.

BRIF is a non-profit created to increase exposure to Improv LSU and foster a local love of comedy. The festival brings in renowned improv performers and teaching artists from all over the country.

This year’s slogan—laugh to keep from crying—was chosen by its coordinators to create a light-hearted, stress-reducing experience for its entertainers and audiences. Over three days, BRIF will host eight shows with 15 contributing improv groups in the Studio Theater of the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building and at the Greek Theater.

“It’s like any art form,” says Brett Duggan, BRIF’s artistic director. “You’ve got to plant the seeds with the younger generation. Everybody I talk to and ask how they’ve been, they say, ‘It’s been a hard couple of years’. That’s why we chose the slogan. Laughter is healing, and it reduces stress.”

Duggan says the Improv LSU club works hard nearly every day of the week to advance its own skills. Now it’s time to broaden the group’s horizons and learn from other comedians.

“It’s really about sharing experiences,” he says. “You don’t have to want to do comedy to love to watch it and to love to laugh.”

Duggan has worked with businesses, such as Whole Foods Market and Experian, to help employees establish stronger communication skills through playful games. He performed his first standup show at 19 and has appeared in the ABC game show To Tell the Truth and in Netflix’s Wassup Man Go! series.

“The philosophy that goes into creating spontaneous, improvised theater has amazing applications in life,” Duggan says. “A lot of companies and professionals work with improv teachers for team building, problem solving and company culture creation.”

The festival’s Thursday comedy show is from 7-9 p.m.; Friday’s show is from 7-10 p.m.; and Saturday’s night improv performance is from 7-11 p.m. Saturday will also bring 2-3 midday workshops to campus with an invitation to any level of performers to learn and socialize with its guest teachers.

Each night will end with a special improv jam that mixes the participating entertainers altogether. Visit its website to view its full schedule under each ticket option.

Participants have a variety of options for attending and viewing its shows. The entire festival will be livestreamed on its website and performances will later be posted on the BRIF YouTube channel. The $40 VIP pass will grant access to all festival events with VIP seating. Student tickets are $7 and general admission is $10 for each night of scheduled shows.

Throughout the year, BRIF will also host performances, workshops, panels, and social events throughout the community with a mission to bring people together through laughter and learning. Those interested in following BRIF on the move can subscribe to its mailing list for updates.