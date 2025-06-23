Last call! Snag your tickets for our Best of 225 Awards Party

Tomorrow’s the day! Our big reveal of the 2025 Best of 225 Awards winners is almost here. To celebrate, we’re throwing a Hot off the Press party Tuesday, June 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m., inside Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar.

Sip on over 50 still and sparkling rosés at our curated wine tasting, then wind down the rest of the evening with live music, cocktails and a variety of bites from Bin 77 and Solera. Tickets are $45 plus fees.

There will be live music courtesy of Dizzy! and boozy popsicles by Le Doodle.

Plus, you can get an exclusive first look at who readers voted as this year’s Best of 225 Awards winners across all your favorite categories.

Come celebrate, connect and raise a glass with the best of the best. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Special thank you to our event sponsors: Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge | Campus Federal | East Baton Rouge Parish Library | The Queen Baton Rouge | Capitol Wellness Solutions

Special thank you to our event hosts: Bin 77 | Perkins Rowe