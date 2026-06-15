This LASM series offers cool fun on hot summer days

Trade the summer sun for science fun at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Beat the Heat Summer Series. This program, which runs until June 28, offers a daily lineup of educational and interactive activities to help families stay inspired.

The program runs every week from Wednesday through Sunday at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, located at 100 South River Rd., with each day centering around a different theme.

Wellness Wednesdays

Wednesdays at noon

- Advertisement -

Wellness Wednesdays invite families to recharge with these family-friendly yoga lessons, designed for all ages and led by Leslie Emden.

Registration is required for all upcoming dates, including June 17 and June 24. General admission is $25 per person, while members get in for $15 per person.

Art Lab

Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Participants can get creative with these hands-on art projects that will challenge guests to use their imaginations. Each session is two hours long, and registration is required. General admission is $20, and members get in for $10.

- Advertisement -

Full Dome Fridays

Fridays at 10 a.m.

These interactive science experiences, led by LASM’s Education Team, invite guests to participate in themed activities each week. Participants will get to enjoy a film showcasing the many engineering marvels of the world, from the Great Wall of China to underwater robots.

General admission is $20, and members get in for $10. Registration is required.

Read & Create

Saturdays at 11 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Families can join the library for story time, followed by a craft themed after the story. This event is included in admission and members get in for free. Registration is not required.

Random Acts of Science

Sundays at 1 p.m.

Guests can visit the museum for a pop-up science activity and a tour of LASM’s Solar System Gallery. The tour is led by a Solar System NASA Ambassador and will be followed by an immersive show in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at 2 p.m.

This experience is included with admission and is free for members. Registration is not required.