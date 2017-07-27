Support your local skateboarders at Zumiez Best Foot Forward—touted as the largest amateur skateboarding contest in the world—this Saturday, July 29, at BREC’s Extreme Sports Park.

For the traveling contest’s 11th year, Zumiez Best Foot Forward is traveling to 40 cities across the United States, Europe and Australia. Professional skateboarder Patrick Melcher acts as contest announcer, while the judging staff consist of Mitch Schmidt, a previous Best Foot Forward winner from Milwaukee, and pro Vanessa Torres. The Berrics are also documenting each contest this summer as the tour hits every stop.

One of Zumiez’s partners for the contest is Exposure Skate, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women through skateboarding. The organization will be looking for the top three North American scores and inviting the best female skateboarders in the country to compete in its Exposure 2017, women’s skateboarding competition, in Encinitas, California, in November.

Spectators and competitors of all ages are welcome. Competitors can pre-register for the competition online or register upon entry. Contestants younger than age 18 must have a parent sign a waiver to compete.

BREC’s Extreme Sports Park is at 7122 Perkins Road. The Zumiez Best Foot Forward competition is 3-9 p.m.

Check out another upcoming skating event: BREC’s Extreme Sports Park hosts SHrEdders: Girls Only Skate Clinic Saturday, Aug. 5, for girls ages 6-10 to “educate, expose, encourage and empower” young girls who show an interest in skateboarding. For registration and more information about this event, visit brec.org.