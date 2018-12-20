At Knock Knock's Pelican Pantry, children can see what it's like to grocery shop. Photo by Collin Richie

The Red Stick’s premier children’s museum is set to host a holiday party tonight just in time to get you and your family in the Christmas spirit.

At the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Magical Merry Holiday Party, you’re invited to get some last-minute gift-buying done while your kids are treated to an assortment of engaging holiday-themed activities.

Such activities include a craft-making station, where children can create “sensational swirly snowflakes” and “happy holiday houses.” Kids will also be served an assortment of foods, including finger sandwiches, cocoa cupcakes and peppermint punch.

The party, which is for children 5 and older, is Thursday, Dec. 20, 4-7 p.m.

Tickets to attend tonight’s Magical Merry Holiday Party are $50 per child for members and $55 per child for non-members. Register here. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive.