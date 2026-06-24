Knock Knock Children’s Museum will transport young guests to a far away kingdom at KnockFest

A Baton Rouge museum-turned-kingdom invites families to take part in a day of medieval merriment.

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting KnockFest: A Children’s Summer Fun Faire on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a The Legend of King Arthur and The Sword in the Stone theme.

The event will feature games, sword-fighting, unicorn rides, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, performances and learning activities. Designed for family fun, the museum hopes to use the event to continue fostering the values of curiosity, courage, kindness and wisdom in children.

- Advertisement -

Guests can attend in their most whimsical medieval wear. Knights, princesses, fairies, dragons, wizards and magical creatures are all on the list of expected attendees. Tickets begin at $10 for members and $18 for non-members. Families can choose from four levels of festival passes.

KnockFest is held in advance of Knock Knock’s annual fundraising gala, the Storybook Soirée. Both events support the museum’s continued efforts to provide a safe and welcoming environment for children to explore, learn and grow.

Learn more about the day on the online event page.

This story was originally published by inRegister on June 8. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.