Knock Knock Children’s Museum hosts its first kids soiree this month

So you’ve heard of a soiree, but have you ever heard of a children’s soiree? Well, now you have, because the Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting its first-ever “Hooray Soiree – Little Olympians” Children’s Gala.

This kid-centric event will take place on Saturday, June 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Guests can expect a night full of Greek mythology-themed activities, a DJ dance party, food and beverages, access to the museum’s 18 Learning Zones, photo ops and more.

This magical night was inspired by the children’s book, D’Aulaire’s Book of Greek Myths by Edgar Parin D’Aulaire and Ingri Parin D’Aulaire. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes that fit the Greek mythology theme, like togas and laurels.

Dress the kids in their best ancient Greek-inspired attire and bring the whole family out for an exciting night on Mount Olympus.

For more information, visit the Knock Knock Museum’s website here.

