Kids prefer a ‘no parents allowed’ workspace, sponsored by Studyville

Sponsored by

Creating a comfortable and welcoming workspace is the first step to easing homework anxiety for kids and their parents. Places like Studyville offer a “cool” workspace where parents are typically not allowed—and kids like that! Private study rooms give students a place to focus, engage in group study, or have a private session with tutors. Classrooms, a kitchen, and comfy couches create an ambiance that earns a 4.0 rating from students. It’s proven that good homework skills can promote student achievement, reinforce learning and improve overall life skills. Click here to explore Studyville’s cool workspace.