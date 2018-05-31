New Orleans’ own Paris Avenue and Lip Candy are taking their talents to the stage of Varsity Theatre Saturday, June 2.

While both groups identify primarily as traditional rock bands, their work has elements of other genres, too, like alternative and indie rock.

Paris Avenue’s debut EP Just Friends was released last October. It is available to stream via Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud. The band is no stranger to Baton Rouge. Check out a clip from their recent performance at Fred’s in Tigerland:

Fred's in Tigerland , we love you❤️ Posted by Paris Avenue on Wednesday, April 18, 2018

While Lip Candy has only made two singles available for streaming thus far, recent posts on the band’s Facebook page suggest its debut EP is just around the corner.

Fellow New Orleans-based rock group Green Gasoline will open the show.

Tickets for Paris Avenue and Lip Candy’s performance are $10 and can be purchased here. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.