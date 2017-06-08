A good way to think about plant care: Picture a plant’s natural environment. Try to mimic that, says Kat Daigrepont, Louisiana Nursery’s Perkins Road foliage manager.

Cacti and succulents became the darlings of the plant world in part because of how low maintenance they are. The less attention you give these desert plants, the better. But even they aren’t foolproof: Overwatering and poor lighting conditions could mean their demise.

Air plants have risen in popularity recently, too, due to their versatility. They don’t need soil, which means you can plant or place them in anything—you’ve probably seen them in boutiques or on styled magazine pages hanging from ceilings, attached to branches for a rustic look or placed in cute glass terrariums.

Here’s how to keep these good-looking plant varieties going strong all summer long.